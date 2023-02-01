Here is a listing of school closures for Thursday, Feb. 2.
-Weatherford College
-Weatherford ISD
-Brock ISD
-Poolville ISD
-Millsap ISD
-Garner ISD
-Graford ISD
-Springtown ISD
Cloudy with freezing rain expected. Significant icing likely. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 3:01 pm
