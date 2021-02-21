With the city of Mineral Wells still under a boil water notice, Mineral Wells ISD will not be having in-person learning Monday or Tuesday, Superintendent John Kuhn said.
"While we were able to come up with sources of drinking water, local health recommendations are that people not use tap water for hand washing," he said. "Given the vital role hand-washing plays in controlling the spread of COVID-19, we cannot operate school safely with students and staff unable to wash hands with soap and water."
The district will be offering free lunches and breakfasts for drive through pick up at Travis Elementary from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Both meals will be picked up at the same time.
Aledo ISD announces that all boiling water restrictions have been lifted for the city and the city of Fort Worth, where Aledo gets its water supply. The district will resume school as normal for both in-person and remote learners Monday.
Springtown ISD's campuses will be closed on Monday, and the district will shift to remote learning while the city's water storage tanks refill and pressure is fully restored.
The city remains under a boil water notice.
Garner ISD will not have school Monday or Tuesday and no distance learning. Garner will be open in limited capacity for families in need — no transportation. Free meal pick-up is 9-11 a.m. Showers will be available — bring your own toiletries and towels.
Bottled water will be provided for students and hand washing stations will utilize boiled water.
Millsap ISD will not have school in person OR remote on Monday due to ongoing water issues.
Trinity Christian Academy has experienced a number of plumbing issues and has called for all learning activities to be online-only Monday and Tuesday. The district said it will be informing families on a decision for Wednesday.
