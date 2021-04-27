Parker County Sheriff’s investigators conducted a search warrant Monday morning at a residence in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52, in Whitt, in connection with two males found murdered April 11, at an abandoned schoolhouse across the street.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Federal Bureau of Investigators, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant.
“Connecting the dots in this investigation is a complicated task,” Authier said. “This case involves interviewing multiple individuals and tracing a large amount of information and digital data back to its source. We sought the assistance of outside agencies due to the vast nature of the case.”
While conducting the search warrant, sheriff’s investigators seized numerous electronic devices, firearms, currency, and a black 2019 Tiger flatbed trailer valued at $4,000 which was reported stolen out of Forest Hill Police Department.
Sheriff’s deputies also discovered 11 dogs which were kept in a cruel manner. The owner surrendered the dogs to the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter.
Sheriff’s investigators also located approximately 4,000 pills — four large baggies containing 390 grams of suspected Oxycodone pills, 500 grams of pills containing suspected fentanyl in a kitchen drawer and master bedroom with a suspected narcotics ledger. The property owner, identified as Jerome Thomas Watkins, 43, was reportedly in the process of purchasing the abandoned schoolhouse located across the street from his residence, where the two victims were found shot to death.
As a result of the search warrant, Watkins was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and state jail felony theft charge for the stolen trailer. Warrants were also obtained for Watkins for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
A female was arrested on scene, identified as Shamorrowia Jeannette Alexander, 30, for an outstanding warrant out of Weatherford Police Department on a charge of forgery of a government document (money). Alexander was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Parker County Jail. Her bond has not been set.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered the identity of the man who placed a 911 call related to the murders about an unknown person in danger at an unknown location on April 11, was Diciembre Hernandez-Quesada, 26, of Waco.
Authier said Quesada was at the scene at the time of the shooting but left the scene, returning to his home in Waco and failed to call 911 until after he completed several additional phone calls and several hours had passed. A warrant was obtained for Quesada for failure to report a felony serious bodily injury or death, who was located and arrested in Bellmead, McLennan County, Texas.
Quesada told Texas Rangers that he and murder victim, Daniel Gomez, were childhood friends who reunited two weeks prior to the murder.
Gomez contacted Quesada asking for a ride to Weatherford on April 11, to pick up a bag of money that was owed to him by the property owner of the abandoned school. Quesada stated when Gomez got in the car, he removed a gun from his waistband and placed it on the console of the car.
Quesada said he began to get nervous when they passed Weatherford and were in a rural area of the county. He relayed his concern to Gomez who told him not to worry, that they were meeting someone he trusted.
Once the pair reached the abandoned school, Quesada said Gomez instructed him to stay in the vehicle as Gomez placed the weapon in his waistband and walked to the side door of the abandoned school then around the building, entering a doorway at the front of the school. Quesada reported hearing arguing and sounds of a scuffle coming from the building, then heard gunshots. Quesada said he fled the area in Gomez’ vehicle and heard additional gunshots as he called Gomez’ family members to inform them of what happened.
Quesada told investigators he believed Gomez “was up to no good.”
Gomez’ family told investigators that unidentified Hispanic individuals from California and Mexico had been contacting family members in the weeks prior to his death, looking for the location of Gomez. Two days prior to his murder, Gomez’ family was contacted by an unknown Hispanic male who was adamant about obtaining Gomez’ whereabouts, adding Gomez had “stolen 17 bricks, worth $1 million.” Family members then contacted Gomez, who admitted to stealing narcotics and the severity of the situation and claimed he was attempting to make things right by reimbursing the person he stole from.
Investigators interviewed Watkins, who told them he was in Fort Worth at the time of the shootings. Investigators obtained federal warrants for Watkins’ cell phone that indicated his cell phone was near his home during the time of the shootings and remained at the scene for more than one hour afterward.
Investigators reported Gomez’ cell phone was missing from the crime scene, but was used four hours after the murder.
Watkins and Alexander were booked into the Parker County Jail. Their bonds have not been set.
Watkins has a prior history of federal narcotics charges including distributing cocaine base with intent to distribute in January 1997; possession with intent to deliver cocaine in August 2000 and conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2003.
Authier said the investigation is ongoing.
“We wish to thank the FBI, DEA, and Texas Rangers for their continued assistance in this investigation,” he said. “Utilizing our resources and investigating under a cooperative effort always results in a more successful and thorough outcome.”
