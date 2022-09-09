On the night dedicated to introducing the new Homecoming king and queen, the Mineral Wells Rams took on the Benbrook Bobcats, looking to win their third straight game to start the season.
In the second half, it was all Rams as they outscored the Bobcats by 14 to take the game 28-14 on Homecoming night.
Even though they won, the Rams still have things that need to be worked on as the season continues, their head coach noted.
"I thought we did much of the same things in the game," Rams Head Coach Seth Hobbs said. "There were some big mistakes at the wrong time, penalties away from the ball, but at the same time, we have to be more grown-up than that."
Benbrook scored first as they took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Rams.
Mineral Wells was not about to back down from this fight as their rushing attack carried them down the field, and with a 1-yard Mason Facteau QB sneak, the Rams tied the game.
This game was all about whose defense would stand the test more.
The previous two opponents for the Rams couldn't stop the run, allowing them to run for over 300-yards each game, so this was a big test for them.
"The other thing was, we ran into a team that tackled us instead of letting us run through arm tackles," Hobbs said. "They made plays, so kudos to them."
Mineral Wells made the first move as the Rams' defense recovered a fumble deep in their territory as the Bobcats tried to score.
In the second quarter, penalties became the story as both teams had long touchdowns erased off the board. Mineral Wells caught a break as they only had one taken off, while Benbrook saw two taken away.
Each team traded scores as Facteau ran for another touchdown for the Rams and the Bobcats tied the game on a 21-yard pass, which was the last time the Bobcats tasted paydirt.
Even though they ran the ball well, the Rams could have gotten more, Hobbs conceded.
"We could have done a much better at reading the blocks," he said said. "I still thought there was a lot of meat on the bone when we ran the football. We just didn't hit it exactly like we wanted to."
The Rams' defense woke up in the second half, turning many would-be completions into incompletions to stop the offense as they slapped the ball out of the receiver's hands in time.
In one case, the Rams managed to intercept the ball off an errant throw from the Bobcat QB after he faced pressure from the linebackers.
According to Hobbs, the difference between the first half of the game and the second half was that the defense woke up and didn't want to let them score.
The Rams win their third straight game to start the year and now have a visit to Sanger in their path.
