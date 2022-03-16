MINERAL WELLS — Tuesday night was full of festivities at Rams Stadium.

A packed crowd gathered to celebrate the roughly 20 senior athletes who will be graduating, and both the Rams and Lady Rams put on an entertaining performance.

Mineral Wells seniors honored

Taking the field first, the Lady Rams got an early lead with a goal in the first period. It would hold for most of the game until Graham tied it up with three minutes to go in the second half.

Undaunted, six Lady Rams took the field for their penalty kicks, blasting the Graham goalkeeper to secure the win. (They would only need three.)

Lady Rams

Sidney Dow's teammates run up to celebrate after a successful penalty kick in a shootout Tuesday evening.

Following senior presentations, it was the Rams' turn. They came out swinging, securing two goals to win the match, 2-1.

Rams

The Mineral Wells Rams beat Graham, 2-1, Tuesday.

Both teams will get about a week to enjoy their success before the postseason begins.

The Rams and Lady Rams punched their playoff tickets earlier this week, and will both travel to Abilene for bi-district showdowns against Lakeview and Snyder.

The Lady Rams take the field at Shotwell Stadium at 5 p.m. and the Rams at 7 p.m.

