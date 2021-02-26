MINERAL WELLS – Mineral Wells police early Friday morning responded to a motorist's call of a small child walking alone down SW 5th Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Police met with the motorist and the child, described as 3-4 years of age wearing clothes and socks but no shoes.
"The child appeared to be in good health, but was unable to tell officers his name, a location where he lived, or any other information that could assist with locating his parents," according to a press release from Mineral Wells PD. "Officers began a canvass of the immediate area, going door-to-door, in an attempt to locate the parents or relatives of the child."
The search area was expanded, with additional resources joining in to assist, and investigators finally located the child's father at a residence four blocks north of where the child was found some three hours later.
"The father claimed he was unaware the child had left the residence and told investigators the child was 4 years old," according to the release. "The child’s mother was later contacted at work and she too was unaware of the child’s disappearance."
Police said both parents have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation. The child has been assessed by Child Protective Services and is expected to be reunited with the parents.
"After researching all parties involved, this appears to be an isolated incident and no criminal charges are anticipated at this time," according to MWPD. "Both parents have agreed to install better locking mechanisms on their home’s doors.
