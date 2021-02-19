With the city of Mineral Wells under a boil water notice and residents in the Millsap area still without water, school districts are trying to determine their next steps.
Millsap ISD officials said they are communicating with the county, water board and commissioner and are making the public aware of the possibility to doing remote instruction Monday if the area still has no water, is under a boil water notice or if the school's wastewater treatment plant isn't ready. The system has to purge, cycle and an operational test must be performed after water is restored.
"We might not know for certain until Sunday, but please make arrangements just in case," according to a press release issued by Millsap ISD Friday. "We will make an announcement as soon as a determination can be made."
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn said the maintenance department found two leaks at Ram Stadium, and the district has a minor internet problem at the District Services Complex that the technology department is working on.
"Fortunately, power was only lost for a short time at district buildings which appears to have saved our pipes," Kuhn said in an update released Friday afternoon. "We do have current plans to be back in regular school operations on Monday, Feb. 22. Our transportation department workers are making sure this weekend that all our diesel vehicles will start after these brutally cold temperatures.
"We will ask for everyone’s patience in the event that mechanical issues force us to combine some routes temporarily."
Kuhn said the biggest issue is planning for school without drinking water sources, as they do not yet know if the city's boil water notice will be lifted by Monday.
