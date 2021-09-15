On Sept. 14, 2021 at approximately 11:10 p. m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2257 (Jay Bird Lane) in the city of Reno in northern Parker County.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by 19-year-old Alexander R. Waite, of Springtown, was traveling north on FM 2257. Waite said that several deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he swerved to avoid the deer by traveling into the southbound lane of travel. A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Charles C. Utley, Jr., 63, of Springtown, was traveling south on FM 2257 and was struck head-on by the Ford. Utley was pronounced deceased on the scene. Waite was uninjured.
No additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.