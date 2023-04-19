MINERAL WELLS — A staffing shortfall is being blamed for the temporary closing of one of two Mineral Wells Fire/EMS stations two half-days this week.
"It's for the mental health and safety of our people," Chief Ryan Dunn said Wednesday.
The president of the Mineral Wells Association of Professional Firefighters Wednesday evening announced a breakthrough was occurring.
"The (city) council has reached out to, not only our fire administration, but they want to work with us as an association too," Association President Levi Hickey said. "They want to work with us, too, to alleviate our staffing situation. Over the next few weeks, they are wanting to engage in talks with us ... so we can get where we need to be."
The downtown Station 1 did not open until 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Those shortened hours were announced on the department's Facebook page.
The Association separately announced on its Facebook page the station would close for 24 hours on Wednesday and "tentatively" close 24 hours on Thursday.
"It still will be closed (Thursday)," Hickey said, explaining those crew members will report at Station 2 in southeast Mineral Wells to bolster that staff level.
Dunn, who pleaded with the city council in 2021 for staffing help, under a 20-percent increase in call volume, persuaded the panel to dip into its budget reserves to hire three more crew members.
"Not only were we behind (then), we are extremely behind now," he said.
Describing a goal of four firefighters and two ambulance crew at each of the stations, Dunn said he is struggling to keep two firefighters and two EMS members at each station.
The crews work in three shifts during a 24-hour period. Each man or woman is scheduled 48 hours on duty followed by 96 hours off.
The schedule is typical for fire/EMS shifts.
"We're halfway through the (fiscal) year, and 70 percent of the overtime budget is gone," the chief said. "We're working our guys 20-percent more than they want to be worked. They are tired."
The professional association told the Weatherford Democrat the low staff, a growing call volume and low pay relative to nearby opportunities are draining department morale.
"Our fire department administration has voiced the concerns of every firefighter on Mineral Wells Fire/EMS staff to the city manager," the association said in a Facebook message, adding that fire administration has offered solutions to City Manager Dean Sullivan.
"Currently, as an association, we are also working with our city manager and fire department administration to find more solutions to the current staffing shortages," the message continued. "We appreciate the citizens' continued support and appreciation as we work through this difficult time in our department.
"The mission for every firefighter at Mineral Wells Fire/EMS has been, and always will be, to provide the highest level of care with the professionals and equipment we are given."
Sullivan confirmed Dunn has brought him proposals, and he noted the council will embark on its annual budget-writing season at the first of May.
"The fire chief has offered a number of different options for consideration," Sullivan said, without describing those before he presents them to the council.
He and Dunn also lamented the Federal Emergency Management Agency only weeks ago turned down the department's request for a Staffing of Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
The SAFER grant would have covered salaries and benefits to bring staffing to four positions on each shift for the next three years.
The city also had to commit $640,000 to cover the positions for two years beyond the first three.
"Currently, the market for firefighters and paramedics is outpacing our ability to respond absent some significant action," Sullivan said, acknowledging how critical it is for the city's fire/ambulance presence to keep pace with the city's goal of becoming a wellness destination.
"That's a fair statement," Sullivan said.
Sullivan also noted tough fiscal times for everyone -- including municipalities.
"These are unprecedented times, and we're going to work to make the adjustment," he said.
Just Tuesday night, the council amended this year's budget to buy a $562,000 pumper truck for the department.
Mayor Regan Johnson said that shows the council's support for the first responders and their mission. She also said she and other council members were just learning about the reemerged staffing crisis and are gathering information.
"In my opinion, they are obviously a priority to the council," Johnson said "And as for the rest of this situation, the council as a whole hasn't had a chance to talk about this information. It's certainly not for lack of respect or care for the department."
She added she was aware Dunn was working on a staffing proposal. She also would not rule out some sort of emergency budget action.
"That would obviously be a council decision," she said. "But amendments can be done. ... I'm hoping to see some solutions presented as soon as possible."
