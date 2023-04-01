MINERAL WELLS — Stage II Drought restrictions begin today in Mineral Wells.
The city’s drought declaration bans all outdoor water use except for animals. Other restrictions include limiting construction projects to use only reuse water.
Reuse water is untreated and unsuitable for drinking. The city is making it available for free, to city water customers, at its Pollard Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The plant is in far southwest Mineral Wells, south of SW 22nd Street on Sandhill Road.
The goal of Stage II is to reduce city water use by 25 percent. Stage II is triggered when the mean sea level at Lake Palo Pinto dips below 861 feet.
The level was 860.66 feet msl at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, about 6 and one-third feet below the lake’s full line.
The restrictions apply to all seven of the city’s wholesale water customers, which supply water to much of Palo Pinto and western Parker counties.
A return to Stage I occurs after the level rises above 861 msl for 10 days.
