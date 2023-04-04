MINERAL WELLS — The interior of the new Parks and Recreation director’s brain must look like a game of pickleball with 25 wiffle balls flying around.
That’s because Carrie Stevenson has a lot planned for Mineral Wells residents, now that she’s gotten her feet wet close to three months after arriving from Weatherford.
“There’s all kinds of programs out there to get families out and moving,” said Stevenson, who splashed into fitness as the daughter of Starr Rutledge, general manager at the former, The Woodlands Athletic Center. “I’m excited about things, the possibilities that we have here. I think we can offer a lot to the community.”
That includes pickleball, the low-stress but high energy marriage of tennis and ping pong.
“We started that on Wednesdays, and now they are coming out Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said. “They usually have 10 to 12 people that come out now, and they are a great group. They want to teach people, and they want it to go on.”
The group plays around 9 a.m. to noon at West City Park, using one wiffle ball at a time. Pickup, co-ed basketball starts from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Stevenson also envisions wider use of City Gym on Warren Road at Fort Wolters.
“I’d really like to start more programs and classes at the City Gym, maybe half-day camps this summer for all ages,” she said, adding classes for toddlers could follow in the fall.
The experienced lifeguard spoke at West City Park, where the Water Moccasins club team competes in an adult pool and kids will begin splashing beneath the giant mushroom fountain in the kids pool next to it Memorial Day Weekend.
Over her shoulder, a couple pushed a baby stroller along the park perimeter road. Nearby, parents watched children scamper on the slides and swings on a playground next to a small skateboard park waiting for thrashers to arrive.
Stevenson has met with the Kilgore Film Fest people about another plan for the swimming complex.
“I’d love to do a dive-in movie out here,” she said. “You put up a big screen and dive in the pool and watch a movie.”
The city is offering better pay this summer for lifeguards. Anyone interested in applying as a lifeguard can call 940-328-7803 or search Facebook for the rec department page.
Both of those also are good routes to learn about the April 22 three-on-three basketball tournament, for ages 16 and older, at City Gym.
Stevenson, and her nine-member staff, are enthused about her timing. Mineral Wells is undertaking a Parks and Open Space Plan study, mapping its fitness landscape for the next decade.
“We’ve got a master plan, which should be done the end of April,” she said. “We’ll have a draft of that, and it will tie in with the (citywide) master plan. (Consultants) are working on conceptual drawings, cost estimates and various improvements that we’re providing the community.”
Stevenson’s had a look at the 512 survey responses that residents contributed to the parks plan last fall at the Spooky Wells and Crazy Water Festival.
“And I believe we’re going to have one more event,” she said of a sort of final survey/parks celebration in late spring in the newly refurbished Southeast Park.
“It’ll be a summer kickoff,” she said of the tba event. “And we’ll be out there to get the community’s input and thoughts. We’re going to kick off the summer, have some music, get excited.”
The East Texas native has enjoyed the scenery of her new Palo Pinto County job site, 19 miles west of Weatherford’s rolling prairie landscape.
“It’s beautiful out here — the trees, the hills,” she said. “And if I could figure out a way to put a beautiful sports complex out here, people would come and stay out here.”
She’s hoping to get the Ram business community involved in efforts including that dream.
“I’d love a sport complex with baseball fields and rectangle fields for football and soccer,” she said. “And I admire how they are renovating downtown. I think people would come out here for sports and would definitely bring money into the city.”
Stevenson has two sons, ages 13 and 15, and an older stepson with her husband of 18 years, Duncanville Parks & Rec Director Bart Stevenson.
A little sister to two big brothers, the confessed tomboy clearly is following her fitness bliss.
“It runs in the family,” she said.
