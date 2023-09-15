MINERAL WELLS — Superintendent John Kuhn reported enrollment continues to rise Monday, as campus principals updated trustees on programs.
Monday’s school board meeting also brought a report from state Rep. Glenn Rogers on tax cuts and other accomplishments of the 88th Legislative Session.
“The good news is we are still growing,” Kuhn told the board, describing the 3,359 Ram student body as “slightly up from last year.”
The superintendent said attendance — how many of those 3,359 kids are in desks on a given day — also is on a promising rise.
“Attendance has been absolutely brutal since 2021,” Kuhn said, noting the year schools everywhere were in recovery from 2020’s COVID-19 shutdowns.
Overall attendance plunged to 93.16 percent in 2021 but had risen to 95.6 percent by Aug. 31, the 16th instructional day of the new school year.
Overall enrollment had fallen by more than 100 students in 2020 but bounced back to 3,343 by the 2022-23 school year.
Principals at the district’s five campuses, plus the Discipline Alternative Education Program and the Academy for older students, reported on activities as the school year gets underway.
Lamar Elementary principal Rhonda Mack said her campus is using a grant to help special education students with fine and gross motor skills. Mack also played a tape of a call to attention with the phrase, Ram Pride.
Houston Elementary Principal Jacy Roach described students reading 2,951 books in the first 21 school days.
“They’ve already read over 3 million words,” she said. “We want to be the reading campus.”
Nicole Gray, who leads Travis Elementary, reported early math accomplishments.
“We beat the state in every category,” she said.
Junior High Principal Eric Rivas told the board he has 19 new staff members, including five first-year teachers. Veteran teachers sit in with the newbies to help in an informal way that’s more relaxed than annual observation evaluations, he said.
High School principal Shanna Spillers told trustees the career and technical education program is expanding to include Emergency Medical Technician, law and public service curriculum.
Stefany Johnston, with Mineral Wells Academy, said the program for students to pursue graduation beyond age 18 is turning out certified welders, education aides and construction trades workers.
And Susanna Lavern reported students in the Discipline Alternative Education Program are responding well to a “pollinators project” in which they earn the chance to go outdoors and work in the campus garden.
Monday’s board meeting also drew Rogers to update trustees on the recently concluded 88th Legislative Session plus two special sessions.
“We came up with the biggest property tax reduction in Texas history,” the Graford Republican said, describing how much of a $32 billion surplus was channeled to lower school taxes and raise the homestead exemption to $100,000.
The new budget, spending $321.3 billion over two years, is an increase from past budgets, Rogers said, adding there’s a good reason for the increase.
“When you have a state that’s growing 1,000 to 1,200 people a day ... obviously, the budget is going to increase,” he said.
Several measures that were passed in the session await the outcome of the Nov. 7 election, including the homestead exemption increase.
“I want to encourage all of you to vote on Nov. 7,” he said, noting an Oct. 10 deadline to register to vote and an Oct. 23 start for early voting.
Rogers is among rural Republicans opposing the use of state tax money by private schools. He predicted Gov. Greg Abbott will call a third special session in October to take up voucher bills.
The lawmaker said voucher supporters had tied teacher raises to support for vouchers during the session, frustrating teacher pay hikes.
“I’m hoping we’ll just be able to vote on a teacher pay raise without having vouchers attached,” he said, adding lawmakers did provide one-time stipends of $7,500 for retired teachers older than 74 and $2,400 for those ages 70 to 74.
The legislature also hit a school funding goal that has proven elusive for decades.
“We got the state contribution (to public schools) up over 50 percent for the first time in a long time,” he said. “That takes pressure off of local property taxes.”
The $93.6 billion budgeted for education is $30.3 billion more than during the past two-year budget, he said.
Monday’s session included an introduction of Amber Moore by Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Angie Myrick.
Moore was hired later that night as director of counseling and assessment. She comes to the district from Weatherford High School where she was lead counselor.
