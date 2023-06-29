PALO PINTO COUNTY — A fire that began Wednesday afternoon was 40% contained after multiple crews battled overnight and into Thursday morning.
Dubbed the Storage Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire had scorched an estimated 511 acres in Palo Pinto County near Sportsman's World and south of Possum Kingdom Lake as of this writing.
Mineral Wells Fire and EMS was one of several departments, along with Graford and Brazos VFD, called in to help with containment.
TAFS reported Wednesday night that the fire was exhibiting "moderate to extreme" behavior and times, and dozers worked overnight building containment lines on the flanks, while conducting tactical burning to strengthen the lines.
Little to no rain and triple digit temperatures have combined to increase the fire risk, and officials remain on high alert as wildfire activity is expected to increase.
Wednesday alone, the TAFS responded to three wildfires that burned nearly 700 acres, including the Storage Fire and the 150-acre Rolling Pin Fire in Nolan County.
Wildfires burned 16,328 acres in Palo Pinto County last year and claimed another 825 acres in Parker County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
