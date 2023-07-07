GRAFORD — The Storage Fire south of Possum Kingdom Lake is out, but residents are asked to remember this is the threshold of wildfire season.
“We’re just getting into it,” Texas A&M Forest Service Urban-Rural Interface Officer Adam Turner said. “The big thing residents can take away is to do their best to eliminate any potential wildfire risk.”
Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter said Friday the fire was started at an outdoor welding job site.
“An inadvertent spark from the welder started the fire,” Hunter said. “They went and grabbed their fire extinguishers and tried to get it.”
The job crew delved a fire break, Hunter said.
“But the wind picked up too fast on them and blew it up so they just couldn’t catch up to it,” he said.
No charges will be filed on the crew, which Hunter said had done everything required for the outdoor weld.
“The burn ban was on at the time, but nothing prevented folks from doing welding at that point,” he said, adding the crew had fire spotters and water on hand. “Nothing has indicated to me that the persons out there ... on the 28th weren’t doing that.”
He also said outdoor welding is still allowed but only under restrictions tightened by a Phase II burn ban enacted last week.
That order says welding now must be 25 feet from vegetation in all directions.
Hunter said Forest Service crews were called to Palo Pinto County on June 28 and worked through Independence Day.
“It went to 100 percent (containment) on the Fourth of July,” he said Thursday. “Resources are off of it (now).”
The Storage Fire took out 950 acres, but damage otherwise was limited to a couple of unattached outbuildings.
“But no people were injured,” Turner said. “There were some livestock damaged, or killed.”
Forest Service crews were joined at the first significant local wildfire of 2023 by departments from East Texas and as far west as Abilene, Turner said.
Local volunteer units also arrived from Wise, Parker, Hood and Erath counties.
Turner said no firefighters required treatment in the field, a common risk, as temperatures that week were in triple digits.
“There were plenty of people sitting and drinking water,” he said, adding firefighters would work a while and take half-hour breaks in air conditioned vehicles.
Turner urged residents to clear vegetation from near homes and structures and to be aware of common firestarters.
“Dragging chains cause fires all the time,” he said.
Big-rig tires blowing out and bonfires also are top culprits.
Hunter urged people who need to weld to be very aware of weather conditions — wind speed and direction, humidity, temperatures — and to postpone jobs when those are not favorable.
“Welding is a profession that people do to make money,” he said. “My recommendation would be that they continue to take those precautions that are necessary, monitor the weather and the winds and conditions. If you are a welder, or someone in a profession where you might cause sparks, look at those conditions.”
After temperatures mellowed into the upper 90s this past week, Turner pointed to a forecast of severely hot weather returning.
“If I’m reading the weather correctly, we’re going be back in it next week,” he said.
The National Weather Service on Thursday was predicting triple digits to return by Monday and continue through the week.
