MINERAL WELLS — City council members emerged from nearly two hours in executive session Tuesday to unanimously name interim City Manager Dean Sullivan as their permanent choice.
The decision followed council interviews last week with three finalists for the city’s top administrative role.
“However, I’d like to make the recommendation to the council, if it’s their pleasure, that we have an interim man working for us, Dean Sullivan, and he is the best man for the job,” Mayor Regan Johnson said, before Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson motioned to hire Sullivan.
Sullivan has been police chief in Mineral Wells since February 2012, and he will continue in that dual role as the city launches a search for a new chief.
“We have the luxury of not having to rush that right now,” the mayor said.
Sullivan, who was with the council all but the last 10 or 15 minutes of its 111-minute closed session, said he had agreed during the discussion that the city has a lot of irons in the fire and can use the continuity of someone with intimate knowledge of those areas.
Indeed, Sullivan was briefing the council and answering detailed questions about citywide street work and downtown sidewalk and street rebuilding from his first session as interim manager last fall.
He also has demonstrated ease with plans to make the city’s airport more of an economic driver.
“I want what’s best for this community,” he said after winning the job. “And we do have a lot going on. And I, fortunately or unfortunately, am well-versed in what’s going on.”
Sullivan succeeds City Manager Randy Criswell, who departed to take a similar role in West Texas last fall.
“I’m excited and happy to help this town in any capacity I can,” Sullivan said.
