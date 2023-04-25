FORT WORTH — The Tarrant Area Food Bank is facing a food shortage and a myriad of other factors, as it tries to rally support for communities in need in its 13-county service area.
Faced with empty shelves that are limiting distribution to their 450+ agency partners, TAFB is once again experiencing a perfect storm. Donations of food and money are down as donors shift attention from COVID-19 and food industry partners operate with drastically reduced surplus, from which the TAFB receives most of its supply. To close the supply gap, the Tarrant Area Food Bank has been purchasing food at historic, yet unsustainable levels. In the meantime, the food bank is distributing less foods to partner agencies and through mobile distributions.
“Our shelves in the distribution center at the Tarrant Area Food Bank are not stacked where they should be at this time of the year,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank. “We need support now more than ever.”
Hunger increases during the summer due to children’s lack of access to school feeding programs. On top of this seasonal increase in the demand for food, record inflation, a reduction in SNAP benefits and loss of coverage in Medicaid benefits due to the end of government pandemic assistance programs has put a strain on consumers across the country and here in the Tarrant area. Grocery prices continue to run at or near 12 percent over the previous year and wages have not kept pace. When families struggle, they first cut food budgets to pay for other necessities such as rent. As a result, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is distributing a record one million meals per week.
To donate, visit www.tafb.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.