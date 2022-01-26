MINERAL WELLS — Residents and business owners in Mineral Wells have the opportunity to ask questions of their incoming trash service before it starts up on March 1.
Frontier Waste Solutions is replacing longtime trash collector Waste Connections and has exclusive rights to both residential and commercial trash pickup in Mineral Wells.
Anticipating waves of questions once the new contract begins, the city council and Frontier agreed to host a series of town halls.
Planners have set two Q&A sessions for residents, in northern and southern areas of town, and a pair for commercial customers. City council members will join Frontier officials at the informal town halls.
A session for northern residents is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Mineral Wells High School cafeteria.
Southern residents have a town hall set at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Lamar Elementary School.
The town halls for commercial customers are at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the community room at the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce, 511 E. Hubbard St.
