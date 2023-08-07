STRAWN — Residents of Mingus, Gordon and Strawn will see the beginnings of a three-year reliability project by electricity provider Texas-New Mexico Power.
Tree trimming and removal was recently announced as the first step. Residents can expect to see contractors trimming limbs and removing some trees as well as replacing wires and poles.
“This is a multi-phase project and is expected to last approximately three years,” utility spokeswoman Ally Tello said. “This will be a substantial reliability improvement to these areas.”
Tello said residents will see contractors from EDKO, Sequoias and Bright Star Solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.