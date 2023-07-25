A sinister song about an ill-advised walk around Possum Kingdom Lake is the second single to be released from a collection of Lone Star music compiled to support Texas parks.
“Yeah, it’s a dark song,” Walker Lukens said of “Possum Kingdom,” a standout hit for the Fort Worth-based band, Toadies in 1994.
Lukens, who grew up in Houston, produced “Texas Wild,” which will be out in full in October. For its cover of “Possum Kingdom,” he found swampy country singer Ryan Bingham.
Yes, Yellowstone fans — that Ryan Bingham.
“The thing about Ryan is he really loves rock ‘n’ roll even though that’s not what he does, fundamentally,” Lukens said, after describing the text he received alerting him that Bingham wanted to cover a Toadies tune. “We were like, wow — that was not expected.”
“Possum Kingdom” is a first-person invitation to a watery grave, with Toadies’ lead singer Todd Lewis plaintively asking an unnamed woman for a walk “around the lake tonight.”
Trouble is, the singer’s true intent is clear as his promise to “treat you well, my sweet angel” morphs into a vow she will stay beautiful “with dark hair and soft skin forever — Forever.”
That Bingham text arrived thanks to The Texas Gentlemen, a combo already working on the album and Bingham’s backup band who accompanies on the tract.
The Texas Gentlemen cover Lyle Lovett’s “(That’s Right) You’re Not from Texas” on Texas Wild.
Lukens’ next move was to contact the Toadies’ manager.
“She basically said the Toadies are so excited,” he recalled. “And I think it’s so cool they wanted to cover a (Fort Worth native) Kelly Clarkson song in Dallas.”
Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” is covered by Toadies — who describe themselves as, “the Pixies meet Metallica” — for the album’s closing tract.
Clarkson calls Toadies “probably my favorite band of all time” in the April 22 issue of Billboard, recalling “crowd surfing, sweaty and singing/screaming” at their shows before her 2002 breakout on American Idol.
The Bingham/Lukens cover of “Possum Kingdom” is less metallic than the original. Lukens described it as more swampy, with reimagined instrumentation including Texan Richard Bowden’s fiddle.
“They kind of give the song a second life,” he said. “It’s Americana, but it’s funkier. The original doesn’t have slide guitar on it. It doesn’t have fiddle. So, this one feels a little more like a bar band than a garage band.”
The cover remains authentically true to a kink in the original, a disruptive time signature change from a pounding 2/4 beat to 3/4 every seventh measure.
“It is cool,” said Lukens, himself a singer/songwriter. “It’s one of those riffs that’s deceptively hard.”
The 11 tracts on “Texas Wild” run a gamut of genres. Tejano, rock, country, hip-hop all are represented.
“What was important to me in this regard, was to try to capture the immense diversity of notable music from Texas,” Lukens said. “And trying to get artists from different genres.”
North Texas native Sarah Jaffe lends her smoky voice to Willie Nelson’s, “Angel Flyin’ Too Close to the Ground.”
Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” is rendered by Black Pumas producer Adrian Quesada featuring US and the Soul Supporters.
The first single dropped in May. On “(Hey Baby) Que Paso,” Fat Tony featuring Pall Wall give a jaunty hip-hop sound to the Sir Douglas Quintet original.
“And the full record comes out in October,” Lukens said, adding it will be found “anywhere you stream music. You’ll be able to pre-order a physical copy in the next week or so.”
Net sales from the album will benefit Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, which supports Texas state parks as the system marks its centennial year.
“We’re thrilled at the collaboration that is making this album possible for the centennial celebration of Texas State Parks,” Foundation Executive Director Anne Brown said. “Wild spaces and wild sounds harmonized perfectly in this Texas Wild project, and we hope music-loving Texans will download the two singles available now and buy the album when it is available in the fall.”
To hear “Possum Kingdom,” visit lowercoloradorecordauthority.lnk.to/Possum_Kingdom
