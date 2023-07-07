The National High School Coaches Associations honors the best student-athletes in the country, representing 22 sports. NHSCA received a number of applicants, and the selection process was extremely competitive. Class rank, grade point average and a student’s athletic accolades are used in determining their placement on an Academic All-American team. Very few freshman or sophomore students make the team each year and Community Christian School has two for the first time in school history.
Community Christian School in Mineral Wells announced that they placed six athletes on this years teams in multiple sports, listed below:
Senior Caleb Lammers — 2nd Team- Football
Senior Jaylon Hyson — 1st Team — Basketball
Junior Price Horton — 1st Team — Basketball and Football
Freshman Averie Watson — Honorable Mention- Volleyball and Basketball
Sophmore Kendal Gil — 1st Team — Basketball, Volleyball and Track
Senior Brendan Hennech — 1st Team — Football, Baseball, Basketball and Track
