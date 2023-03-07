The Graford Jackrabbits continue their quest to secure a second state title when they face Benjamin Thursday morning.
Graford’s latest victory came Saturday in the regional final, where the No. 1-ranked Jackrabbits beat Huckabay, 43-34, in Mansfield.
Senior center Colin Roberts scored 24 for the Jackrabbits and grabbed nine rebounds.
Prior to that, Graford battled Palo Pinto County neighbor Gordon Friday night. Though the Longhorns put up a great opening effort, the Jackrabbits pulled away for the 61-37 win.
In that game, Roberts tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds, with teammate Brad Lemley providing support with 17 points and 12 rebounds of his own.
The Longhorns (24-10) ended a season that showed loads of future potential — four of the five starters are freshman, with even more youthful talent coming from the bench.
Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell, talking with the Weatherford Democrat last week, emphasized the difficulty in winning playoff games at this stage, much less winning back-to-back state titles. He should know — he did it while coaching the Brock Eagles in 2002 and 2003.
“It’s special but it’s really hard,” he said. “My philosophy is, you can’t look at it that way. You really do have to take in one game at a time.”
Bell has been coaching for more than 40 years, with no interest in slowing down. The Graford job is his “cup of tea.”
“We are eaten up with this sport,” he said of both his family and the Jackrabbit community. “Graford has given me this opportunity to coach, and coach hard.”
Tip-off for Thursday’s state semifinal is 8:30 a.m. at the San Antonio Alamodome.
The winner will face either No. 2 Jayton or No. 3 McMullen County, who are set to play at 10 a.m.
