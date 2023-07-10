Two drivers and a passenger were killed in a wreck involving two 18-wheelers on Interstate 20 Saturday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash, which occurred about a mile west of Santo around midnight. According to preliminary investigation reports, a 2017 Freightliner towing a Hyundai trailer was traveling eastbound, when it crossed the median and struck head-on a 2022 Freightliner, traveling west and towing a Great Dane trailer.
The driver of the 2017 truck, Rotimi Arijeloye, 46, of Plano, as well as the second driver, Kevin Eom, 63, of Perris, California, and a passenger, Sung Moon, 60, of Cypress, California, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
