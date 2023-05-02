Today is the last day to cast early ballots in school, city and special district elections taking place on Saturday.
Early polls in Parker County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting in Palo Pinto today will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Countywide voting is in effect, meaning registered voters can cast ballots at any site in their county.
Parker County sites are as follows:
• Parker County Courthouse Annex kitchen, 1112 Santa Fe Drive;
• Springtown Senior Center community room, 1070 N. Main St. in Springtown;
• Peaster ISD Rock Gym, 8512 Farm-to-Markert 920;
• Aledo ISD administration building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road;
• Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building training room, 150 N. Oakridge Drive;
• Azle City Hall community room 505 W. Main St.;
• Precinct 3 County Barn, 1111 Farm-to-Market 1189;
• Millsap Community Center, 104 Fannin St.
Palo Pinto County early voting sites are the old elections office at 435 Oak St. in Palo Pinto and the new elections office in the Mineral Wells courthouse annex, 100 SE Sixth Ave.
Polls on Saturday are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
