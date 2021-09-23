Today is North Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online giving event by the Communities Foundation of Texas, designed to offer people the opportunity to give back to their community by supporting nonprofits and causes they care about.
To find a link to organizations close to you, visit northtexasgivingday.org.
The event helps build awareness and support for nonprofits like nothing else. In 2020, $58.8 million was raised through 106,000 donors benefiting over 3,200 local nonprofits, bringing the 12-year total to over $375 million for the North Texas community. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
