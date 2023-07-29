MINERAL WELLS — Choreographed steps continue in Mineral Wells’ dance with drought, with construction of a dam for a new lake on target for 2027.
An important step was announced Tuesday, a $12 million infusion from the Texas Water Development Board.
The state money, from a pool approved by voters in 2013, will fund dam design, plus further land acquisition that’s 93 percent secured.
It complements $25.1 million for Turkey Peak the water board previously approved from the same State Water Implementation Fund for Texas.
“Everything is on schedule, very well on schedule,” the general manager of the water district building Turkey Peak said on Wednesday. “Thank you, Texas Water Development Board, for giving us that last piece of money we need to take the next nine to 12 months and put us in position for construction funding.”
Howard Huffman reported the remaining 7 percent of land needed for the smaller but deeper lake is under negotiation.
A 280-acre tract, stretching 5.1 miles below the proposed lake site, has been identified as the environmental mitigation land that must be secured to offset loss of habitat created by the new reservoir.
Engineers are finalizing logistics, including plans to reroute Farm-to-Market 4 along an improved Ward Mountain Road. That’s necessary because a long segment of the state road will be under Turkey Peak’s surface.
Huffman, general manager of the Lake Palo Pinto Municipal Water District that owns the lake and is building the new one, said this week the 2027 dam target remains in planners’ sights.
“Everything is in the works and on schedule,” Huffman said. “And here in August, engineers will give a presentation to the (Mineral Wells) City Council with a more detailed timeline.”
Somewhat unusual for lake building, only one property has been acquired through condemnation proceedings, Huffman reported. That parcel entailed 21.649 acres, or approximately 2.5% of the acreage acquired to date, he said.
Huffman also reported a green light from the state came last week for a lake district agreement with the Brazos River Authority that will add 1 million gallons a day flowing into the city’s water treatment plant.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Monday approved the district’s “take point” for the river water.
That water will be blended with lake water, spend 30 days in a pre-sedimentation reservoir at the water plant before undergoing treatment to become potable.
Meanwhile, Friday’s weekly water update from the city showed consumption was down 1 percent, still seriously above the Stage II Drought benchmark reduction of 25 percent.
Lake Palo Pinto, immediately upstream of the proposed Turkey Peak Reservoir, remained well below the trigger level for the Stage II drought declared for the city and its seven water wholesalers in Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
The lake was at 858.8 feet mean sea level at dawn Friday, nearly three feet below the full point of 861 feet — with no rain in sight for the coming 10 days under a high-pressure ridge blanketing most of Texas.
City Manager Dean Sullivan, who holds weekly drought updates with planners, has predicted the lake will fall to 857 feet msl by late August or early September.
That would trigger Stage 3 Drought restrictions, banning water use except for human and animal consumption.
The weekly drought report also said engineers are working on plans for a reverse osmosis unit. The facility will produce so-called reuse water that can be used for watering vegetation and in construction but not for consumption.
Those plans are 120-180 days off, another step in the dance.
