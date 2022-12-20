MINERAL WELLS — A man was listed in critical condition Monday after police responding to an assault report found him unconscious but breathing, the department reported.
According to a statement, officers were summoned at 1:37 a.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of East Hubbard Street. There, they found a man in his late 50s lying on the pavement.
Ambulance crews secured the scene and the man was flown to “a nearby trauma hospital” in critical condition, police reported.
At the scene, police report seeing two men fighting with a crowd of others. Officers shut down the violence and detained the two men. Upon investigation, police arrested the two men, one on an aggravated assault charge and the other on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
