MINERAL WELLS - On July 23, 2021 at approximately 7:54 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a downed aircraft near Farm-to-Market Road 1195 and MH 379 in Mineral Wells.
"Preliminary information indicates a single engine Beechcraft aircraft with two persons onboard departed a private airstrip near Peaster and was heading to the Mineral Wells Municipal Airport," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The aircraft had a mechanical issue that forced the pilot, 46-year-old Earl Sanford Fields II, of Weatherford, to make an emergency landing in a field near the airport."
Fields was flown by air ambulance to a Fort Worth area hospital and a passenger, William C. Elms, 57, also of Weatherford, was taken by ground ambulance to Palo Pinto General Hospital. The injuries of the two persons were undisclosed.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will be conducting an investigation.
