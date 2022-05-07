Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson and Councilmember Ward 3 Beth Watson retained their positions, according to final but unofficial results out of Palo Pinto County Saturday night.
Johnson received nearly 70 percent of votes to Chris Perricone's 30%. Watson received 71.3% to David Guye's 28.7%.
In Gordon ISD, Sarah Knight defeated Bree Ahern with nearly 60% of the votes.
Voters within Millsap ISD favored Barbara Wofford and Brady Burchette over Lance Lozano and Chad Edwards for two three-year-term seats, while Morgan Williams received one vote (100%) to Brad Hall's none for a one-year trustee seat.
Palo Pinto voters also overwhelmingly passed both Texas propositions.
