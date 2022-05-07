A $3.5 million bond proposal for Peaster ISD passed, with 345 voting in favor to 284 against according to final but unofficial results Saturday night.
Peaster ISD voters also chose Justin McKinley, Nathan McCarty and Jake Bashore for three at-large seats while Eric Shumar finished fourth in votes.
Poolville ISD was asking for a $32.5 million bond package, which failed, 257 votes against and 44 in favor.
Aledo will have a mayor in Nick Stanley, who defeated Shane Davis: 254-174. In the Councilmember Place 2 seat, Christian Pearson narrowly defeated Tiffany Reed-Villareal, 208 votes to 182.
Tom Fitzpatrick defeated Brian Lixey in his bid for mayor of Hudson Oaks, with 231 votes to Lixey's 127.
Chad Edwards (259) and Lance Lozano (143) were the top two vote-getters in the race for Millsap ISD's two three-year-term seats. A one-year term seat went to Brad Hall, who defeated Morgan Williams, 220-147.
Springtown ISD's Place 2 seat went to Damon Liles over Chad Tedder, 426-344.
For the full results, visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/482/Election-Results
