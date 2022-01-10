WEATHERFORD — A local working man who had a head-banging answer to the pandemic, staging free rock shows, is tuning up again with five rock and metal acts set for a Jan. 15 free show.
“It’s just a low-key thing, we power everything with a generator,” said Seth Johnston, who began staging Covert Concerts in June 2020 as the pandemic pulled the plug on musicians who saw their venues locked down.
This time indoors, at the Texas ScareGrounds at Fort Wolters at 832 Hood Road, the evening of metal will benefit the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter. Local rockers are asked to bring donations of pet food, toys, treats, pet shampoo, flea collars for the animals in the nonprofit shelter.
“I just like picking charities or organizations (to help) that benefit the community directly,” Johnston said.
The first band is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
“When we started, it was the onset of the pandemic,” said Johnston, an Acme Brick employee in Millsap who arranged for porta potties and lights for the show. “We had all these bands that were getting their gigs cancelled.”
He laughed at the notion that COVID’s arrival did one good thing for Mineral Wells.
“Yeah, it did,” he said. “The crowd seems to like it when we show up, and the bands just came to love it. … It’s a little bit of everything, I’m trying to bring a live music scene to Mineral Wells and provide a stage for the bands.”
The five acts, which Johnston said are based in the Fort Worth and Weatherford areas, are Phanie Beth, Insufficient Funds, A Relation Understood, Rabbit Hole and No Compliance.
