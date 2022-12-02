WISE COUNTY — The body of a 7-year-old who had been missing for a little over two days was discovered Friday evening by law enforcement, who said she was abducted from her home by a delivery driver.
Athena Strand was reported missing Wednesday evening after leaving her home in Paradise following an argument with her stepmother, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.
Her body was recovered around 8:45 p.m. Friday in an area southeast of Boyd, WC Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday, while thanking citizens, the community, the FBI and other agencies who assisted.
"It hurts our hearts to know that child died — so much so that she is on her way to the medical examiner, with a Texas Ranger in front of her and a Texas Ranger behind her," Akin said. "We're sad it didn't end the way we hoped it would end."
Akin said a contract FedEx driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, of Lake Worth, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, and was in the Wise County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.
"We knew early on that a FedEx driver made a delivery in front of the house about the time Athena came up missing," Akin said. "They determined that the driver abducted Athena and based on digital and interviews, we think Athena died within just an hour or so after her departure from the home."
Akin said the driver was located based on digital evidence and cooperation from FedEx who wanted to assist with locating and finding the girl.
Both the Wise County Sheriff's Office and the FBI said the investigation was still unfolding, and did not provide more specifics.
Akin said the work of the Texas Rangers and investigators got them to the location of Athena based on information received.
Strand's stepmother reported to police that Athena had left the home, off County Road 3573 in Paradise, upset following an argument, and never returned.
Akin said the stepmother was the only one home at the time, and Athena's father was on his way south for a deer hunting trip when he got the call, and turned around. Athena's biological mom lives in Oklahoma, according to her social media.
"Both the mother, stepmother and father have been very cooperative," Akin said during a press conference Friday morning. "The interviews have been documented by a local Texas Ranger and one of our local investigators."
Roughly 300 community members showed up to the First Baptist Church in Cottondale, volunteering to search after the girl's disappearance.
Wise County Sheriff Chief Dep. Craig Johnson said they were able to cover a "vast amount" of acreage quicker than they normally would have with the volunteers. Akin had urged citizens, particularly those within a close proximity, to check their properties closely, including outbuildings, barns, brush and vehicles.
The investigation drew criticism early on, as an Amber Alert was not issued until the day after Athena went missing. Akin said his office did send out the alert to the Department of Public Safety, but it was not immediately issued due to parameters set in place by the state.
"Obviously, there's reason for concern when a child has not been recovered in 24 hours," he said.
