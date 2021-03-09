The Millsap ISD board of trustees Monday night voted to accept modification to guidance from the Texas Education Agency on making masks optional.
Millsap Superintendent Deann Lee announced last week that she would be making the recommendation to the board, following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that he was rescinding the statewide mask mandate.
"Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, it will be optional for all students, staff and parents at school-related activities to wear face coverings," Lee said Tuesday morning.
Lee has previously said that the school district would continue with tracing and quarantining, as well as enforcement of social distancing.
Masks are still required in Texas public schools unless local school boards decide to make them optional, the Texas Education Agency announced last week.
