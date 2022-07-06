MINERAL WELLS — Police are waiting on autopsy results of a woman found dead June 30 in a field in northeast Mineral Wells, but county officials have released the woman's identity.
Palo Pinto County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jason Sheehy Wednesday confirmed that the woman was identified as Pamela Kay Franklin, 58, of Mineral Wells. Sheehy said he has ordered an autopsy from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, with results still pending.
In the initial press release, Mineral Wells police said foul play was not suspected. The police statement describes the woman only as a white female without any estimated age.
Officers were called to the scene off the 3000 block of NE Second Street at 3:30 p.m. after a 911 report of an unresponsive female in the field. Fire/EMS officers soon determined she was dead. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division was summoned to the scene.
“Evidence found at the scene suggested the female lives nearby and had just visited a local business,” the police statement said. “The initial investigation did not indicate any signs of foul play.”
