PALO PINTO COUNTY — The Storage Fire in Palo Pinto remained at 1,000 acres and 30% contained Friday morning, with no changes overnight.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said crews continued to construct containment lines around the fire's perimeter to mitigate any issues that may pose a threat to containment.
Thursday night, TAFS reported fire activity had diminished following retardant drops from aircraft. A Temporary Flight Restriction remained in place over the area to allow safety for said aircraft.
Mandatory evacuations were announced late Thursday afternoon as the fire continued to exhibit what TAFS officials said was "extreme behavior."
The mandatory evacuations were issued for residents in Gaines Bend, Hell's Gate and Sportman's World around 5:30 p.m. as flames continued to advance, threatening 150 homes.
"The Storage Fire is growing rapidly to the north and west, and these communities should take the opportunity to evacuate ahead of this threat," the TAFS said, noting evacuees should remember the five Ps when leaving: people and pets, prescriptions, important papers, personal and priceless items.
Those orders followed a voluntary evacuation notice by county officials earlier in the day.
Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday afternoon directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy state firefighting resources to support local firefighting efforts in response to the Storage Fire including:
• Texas A&M Forest Service: Over 15 personnel, an air attack platform, and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of approximately 30 firefighters, 10 fire engines, and a water tender
• Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance
• Texas Department of Transportation: Emergency Response personnel to support local requests for assistance
• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles
• Texas National Guard: Blackhawks with fire-suppression capability and 15 personnel.
The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level was raised to Preparedness Level 2 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.
Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible. Texans can visit texasready.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.