Fire officials Thursday afternoon reported a prescribed burn near Possum Kingdom Lake took a turn and went out of control.
The fire, dubbed the Lazy Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, was at an estimated 1,500 acres and 20% containment as of 8:30 a.m. Friday and burning in thick juniper fuels.
No injuries had been reported, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland reported, other than a related minor injury occurring as a resident moved livestock to safety.
Evacuations were occurring, but no mandatory evacuation had been ordered. Officials shut down Highway 16 from U.S. Highway 180 and W. Hells Gate Drive Thursday evening, according to the TAFS.
While the county remains under a burn ban, Garland said the prescribed fire had been an allowed exception to the ban. Possum Kingdom East VFD earlier in the day had notified residents that any smoky air was due to a prescribed burn on the Set Ranch. A second update around 1:30 p.m., however, noted the fire had gotten out of control, with multiple units and dozers on the way.
Damage to any structures, Garland said, had not been confirmed.
The rural setting made assessment of the extent of damages a challenge.
“It’s just hard when it’s burning out just ranch land,” she said. “There’s not enough information outside of acreage” affected.
Along with the state forest crews, the blaze had drawn personnel from Emergency Services District No. 1, “which is all fire departments in our county,” as well as departments from Erath County, she said.
“And Hood County is responding today with us,” Garland added.
She expressed hopes this will be the final wildfire of a season reminding many of the rampant fires that scarred Texas beginning Labor Day weekend in 2011.
Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn, however, said the season is likely to continue.
“Unfortunately, the forecast — It's supposed to continue into November,” he said.
