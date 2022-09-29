Fire officials Thursday afternoon reported a prescribed burn near Possum Kingdom Lake took a turn and went out of control.
The fire, dubbed the Lazy Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, was at an estimated 700 acres and 10% containment as of 3:30 p.m. and burning in thick juniper fuels.
Crews from Mineral Wells FD, Lone Camp VFD, Strawn VFD and others were dispatched to help.
Officials shut down Highway 16 from U.S. Highway 180 and W. Hells Gate Drive, according to the TAFS.
Possum Kingdom East VFD earlier in the day had notified residents that any smoky air was due to a prescribed burn on the Set Ranch. A second update around 1:30 p.m., however, noted the fire had gotten out of control, with multiple units and dozers on the way.
