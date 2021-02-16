Parker County and all of the cities within Parker County are working together to extend a warming center for Parker County residents in response to statewide power outages due to this winter storm. Please note that the Hudson Oaks location is now closed.
Following are the times and locations for each warming station:
Willow Park: Christ Chapel, 3906 IH-20 East Service Road
• Pets - in crates only - are accepted. Hours and operations are noon Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Weatherford ISD Ninth Grade Center, 1007 S. Main St.
• Hours of operation are noon Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday
Azle: The Church at Azle, 1801 S. Stewart St.
• Pets in crates only are accepted. Hours of operation are noon Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Springtown: First Baptist Church, 500 N. Main St.
• Hours of operation are all day Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Springtown: The Hilltop Church, 1227 Old Cottondale Road
• NO PETS. Hours of operation are all day Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Springtown: Springtown Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Highway 199
• Hours of operation are all day Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
In order to be admitted, all visiting individuals must abide with health guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Pets are permitted unless noted above, but must be on a leash or in a carrier. No aggressive animals allowed.
Visitors must bring their own blankets and snacks, no food will be available. Bathroom facilities are available. No other services available at this site. These centers are for individuals needing to get warm and charge their phones.
