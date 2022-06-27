PALO PINTO COUNTY — A light rainfall Sunday evening brought a little relief as fire crews continue to battle the Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County.

As of early Monday, the fire was an estimated 11,598 acres and 27% contained, a jump from 18% Sunday night.

The cause is still undetermined, per the Texas A&M Forest Service, which has been providing aid along with local fire departments to extinguish the blaze.

Increased humidity levels allowed crews the opportunity to make progress in containment as well as address areas of concern in anticipation of the wind shift. The expected wind shift from the northeast caused some increased fire activity in pockets of vegetation interior to containment lines Sunday. Many of these interior hotspots continued to emerge throughout the day, but aviation resources and engine crews were able to mitigate them quickly. Ground resources continue to patrol and conduct mop up operations across the fire area, while dozers work to improve control lines.
Farm-to-Market Road 4 is now open, and the town of Graford, which has previously been encouraged to pre-plan for evacuations, has not issued any evacuations at this time.

Voluntary evacuations has been issued late Friday, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland said, after the fire, which was more than 3,000 acres at that time, jumped the Brazos River.

 Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said  his crews were among responding departments, which also included Hood County, Erath County and Parker County.

 “It will take some time for containment,” he said Friday. “The land is rough, and fuels are heavy. Hopefully, with air support we will get it contained."

The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon approximately 10 miles south of Graford.  Garland said early investigation indicated a welder could have sparked the blaze, but she added, “it’s not 100 percent confirmed.”

Air traffic continued to be restricted in the mountainous region as firefighting aircraft shuttled water to the flames.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

