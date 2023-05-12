AUSTIN — A bill to give Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephenson counties clout in securing water for their growing populations won passage Friday in the House.
The measure creating the Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority now moves to the Senate where a sponsor is ready to carry the bill by Graford GOP Rep. Glenn Rogers.
Freshman Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, was a House member representing this area before moving to the upper chamber this session.
“Sen. King will provide very able sponsorship,” Rogers said. “These are all necessary steps in the process of helping to bring water security to our portion of North Texas.”
At stake in House Bill 5406 is the ability of the three member counties to secure sufficient water resources as more and more newcomers arrive, from congested Dallas/Fort Worth as well as from across the country.
Rogers saw his bill temporarily halted last weekend on a point of order from an Arlington House member. Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt, joined the unanimous approval on Friday.
The Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority is designed so that the three counties will have combined muscle in seeking funding for costly water, wastewater, drainage/flood control, and pipeline distribution projects.
Rogers, and local elected officials, have emphasized that it will not have taxing authority. The entity will instead be able to issue revenue bonds to, say, build a wastewater treatment plant or fund some other large project.
The Authority will be guided by a board comprised of one commissioner each from Palo Pinto and Stephens counties, three from Parker County and two from Mineral Wells.
Those commissioners cannot be members or employees of the entities that appoint them.
The governing panel will have eminent domain authority only if lawmakers in both the House and Senate approve the measure by two-thirds majorities.
Passage by simple majorities will still create the Authority, but without eminent domain authority.
If it becomes law, HB 5406 will be aligned to take advantage of a Senate bill specifically written to identify new water sources and enhance existing ones. Senate Bill 28 has been identified as a priority measure by the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker.
Rogers’ bill and SB 28 dovetail with resurged efforts to build Turkey Peak Reservoir immediately south of Lake Palo Pinto.
They also could give Mineral Wells a leg up in building a new water treatment plant. That project is seen as the city’s best answer to a state notice of violation citing its lack of water capacity compared to commitments Mineral Wells has to its residents plus seven water wholesalers in Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
