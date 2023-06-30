PALO PINTO COUNTY — Residents of the Gaines Bend, Hell’s Gate and Sportsman’s World continued to be under mandatory evacuation from the southern shores of Possum Kingdom Lake as the first significant wildfire of the season claimed more than 1,000 acres Friday morning.
The Storage Fire was 35 percent contained as of Friday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported.
Palo Pinto County commissioners also tightened a burn ban. The Phase 2 order forbids all outdoor burning, discarding of cigarettes and any outdoor welding within 25 feet of vegetation. The ban does allow outdoor cooking on grills or “barbecue-type equipment” designed for that.
Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter said no injuries had been reported by that morning. But some 200 homes were under threat, he said, prompting County Judge Shane Long to issue the evacuation order for the three communities west of Graford.
The Red Cross has established a shelter at the First Baptist Church of Possum Kingdom on Texas 16.
“Evacuations are still ongoing,” Texas A&M Forest Service fire official Adam Turner said shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Turner said winds from the south mean the fire is pushing itself north toward the lake.
“So any expected fire growth will be to the north,” he said. “It’s been largely wind-driven.”
Hunter emphasized the evacuation is necessary for both the safety of residents and the first responders who need complete freedom of movement battling the moving threat.
“We want people to be out of the area,” he said. “We want them to leave. The judge signed the mandatory evacuation for the safety of those communities and for the safety of the first responders who are going to be there and working and trying to move from one site to another one fast.”
Law enforcement officers have been stationed at Sportsman’s World and Gaines Bend Drive for the evacuation, Hunter said.
“Residents should heed those warnings,” Turner said. “We issue them because we have a legitimate concern, that something’s happening with this fire and we’re going to have difficulty evacuating.”
Ten or 12 fire departments were responding to the fire, and Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday ordered the deployment of numerous state resources to help out those departments as well as the Forest Service.
“There have been multiple departments from surrounding counties, and into Tarrant County and Dallas County, that have come as well,” Hunter said.
Turner added that firefighters have responded from Parker County, Abilene, South Central Texas and elsewhere in addition to every fire crew in Palo Pinto County.
“We’ve got firefighters from all across the state up here right now,” he said. “Our firefighters are doing well. We’re handling the heat very well and making sure to take breaks.”
Hunter said investigators are still probing a cause of the Storage Fire.
“It’s human caused, is what we’re saying now,” he said. “I’m still trying to speak to some other people to gain some information on that.”
Hunter said it was too soon to know whether the fire will affect plans for the Hell’s Gate fireworks show, scheduled for July 8.
But he emphasized now is not the time to be cavalier with fireworks.
“Put safety over celebration,” he said. “Think about your safety, think about your neighbors’ safety.”
Turner agreed the Hell’s Gate fireworks show is jeopardized.
“We’re well aware and thinking about it,” he said of the show set for a week from Saturday. “Moving into the Fourth of July, that is very much on our minds.”
Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible. Texans can visit texasready.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.