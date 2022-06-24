Update (4:30 p.m.): Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland said the fire is at more than 3,000 acres and evacuations have started, including a voluntary evacuation in Graford, after the fire jumped the Brazos River.
“Due to the movement of the Dempsey Fire, evacuations are encouraged in the area north of U.S. 180, south of Texas 254, east of Farm-to-Market 4 west of Farm-to-Market 337,” a statement from the Palo Pinto Sheriff Brett McGuire said. “Residents of Graford are encouraged to pre-plan for evacuations. If you do not live in those areas, please stay out of the area due to high volume of emergency traffic."
PALO PINTO — The Dempsey Fire had grown to 3,000 acres by 11 a.m. Friday and was 15 percent contained, county Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland reported.
“No one is injured and no structural” damages have been reported, she said.
Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn said shortly before noon his crews were among responding departments.
“It will take some time for containment,” he said. “The land is rough, and fuels are heavy. Hopefully, with air support we will get it contained."
The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon approximately 10 miles south of Graford. Garland said early investigation indicated a welder could have sparked the blaze, but she added, “it’s not 100 percent confirmed.”
Air traffic continued to be restricted in the mountainous region as firefighting aircraft shuttled water to the flames. Three fire boss aircraft, three single-engine air tankers, a helicopter and an air attack platform were on scene to continue water drops, with drought and weather conditions contributing to the fire's resistance to control.
Speaking from the road, Garland did not have an exhaustive list of responding agencies.
“We’ve got Palo Pinto County,” she said. “We’ve got Hood County, Erath County … Parker (County) was here last night, the Texas Forest Service.”
