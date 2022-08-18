Editor's note: This story has been updated since it's original publication Aug. 15.
MINERAL WELLS — City council members were unanimous on Tuesday in proposing a 58.4-cent tax rate that property owners will see on bills going out in the fall.
Carried to its last decimal, the 0.5841398 levy per $100 in property value is about a dime lower than this past year's tax rate, but it will raise revenues equal to the 2020-21 rate. That's owing to significantly higher property appraisals in the growing city.
The rate will draw a $5,841 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed. City Manager Dean Sullivan emphasized during summer-long budget talks that he would recommend the so-called no new revenue rate described in the state tax code.
His $37.5 million spending plan, which includes just under $18.4 million for daily operations and $13.3 million in the water and sewer funds, starts the city on a five-year street repair plan, has no change in residential water rates and a 1 percent bump in residential sewer rates. No residents spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget.
It also will incorporate a redesigned master fee schedule Sullivan promised to present in final form when the council is set to approve the budget and tax rate on Sept. 13.
The council will hold a final workshop at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.
"We'll continue to look through and massage this," Sullivan told the council. "We have tried to put to you a budget there that's balanced and addresses our needs. And hopefully, we can plan ahead."
Sullivan has said street repairs will be the No. 1 element of the daily operations budget, also called the general fund. After that, he includes a 6 percent raise for non-department head staff, in hopes of stopping a flow of employees trained at city expense only to find better paying jobs.
Street work, including rebuilding roads in partnership with Palo Pinto County road crews, accounts for slightly more than one-fifth of general fund spending, 21 percent.
Right about half, 51 percent, is allocated for public safety -- the police and fire/EMS departments. Sixteen percent is dedicated to culture and recreation, in a city vying for a National Endowment for the Arts grant to plan a spring 2024 downtown arts festival. Two percent will pay city debt, and the rest is general administration.
Sullivan is streamlining how the budget plays out during the coming fiscal year. The fleet department will not exist separately anymore, with one certified mechanic retained and expenses charged separately to departments depending on how much they use the city's trucks.
Sullivan reported he'd added $227,000 in spending at Mineral Wells Regional Airport since the last workshop. The star of that spending lineup is a self-serve aviation fuel station that will save Airport Director Haley Cuevas' staff from 30-minute round trips to gas up aircraft.
The money also will repair spots on the tarmac, fund repairs on the north runway and build a shed for the airport tractor and lawnmowers, a fire code requirement.
Because the airport funds were added since the last public hearing, another on those line items will be held with the final workshop on Sept. 6.
Council members on Tuesday were hesitant to continue financial support for local nonprofits which benefit the city, other than the Senior Center which Sullivan said the city is "contractually obligated" to fund.
The city's support for the Cross Timbers Senior Citizens Support Task Force, under a 20-year agreement stretching to 2038, is in-kind. It covers utilities, maintenance of the Hubbard Street facility's exterior and interior including janitorial service.
"(With) any of the other ones that come up from year to year, I feel like the city is our first responsibility," Mayor Reagan Johnson. "I say let's just move forward as (Sullivan) wrote the budget on Sept. 13."
Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson agreed, recommending council members use the coming year to study the implications of shifting tax dollars to private organizations. Such community support is common in cities and counties when leaders recognize the organizations provide vital services the governments do not provide residents.
"Rather than just throw a blanket out there, we can set some priorities," Watson said.
Ward 1 Councilman Jerrell Tomlin said past recipients of the city's community support "were worthy endeavors. But this is the right thing to do right now, so we can take a closer look and prepare for the future."
Finally, Sullivan urged residents who want the council to help local nonprofits to participate in the city's 20-year comprehensive plan survey. Opportunities to do that should go live online this fall.
In other action Tuesday, the council
• Designated Southwest 13th Street, as one-way from 3-4:30 p.m. between Southwest Second and Southwest Fourth avenues. The action is accommodates Mineral Wells ISD's new hours since it switched to a four-day school week.
Council members agreed the one-way designation at Houston Elementary should occur all five weekdays because students still will use the campus on Fridays for makeup work, sports and other activities.
• Agreed to hire three entities to handle key inspections for which it is difficult to lure professionals to town.
"It's just real important that we have regular inspections," Economic Development Corp. Director David Hawes said, referring to health inspections in local restaurants which Sullivan said are on a big backlog.
Hawes was responding specifically to at-large Councilman Brian Shoemaker, who had asked whether restaurants would be notified that contractor Duane Barritt would be coming and that he represents the city. Barrett was recommended for the role, which gives kitchens including food trucks A through F grades in food handling, by city staff.
Several companies and individuals working in other cities were vetted and interviewed, backup material for the council said.
The council also authorized the mayor to execute contracts with SAFEbuilt Texas to handle residential inspections and a company named Camino to revamp data collections in the inspections department.
Camino's work will include creation of a database residents can log into in order to, say, verify their contractor secured a permit for driveway work as claimed.
• Agreed to a $33,333 city match to obtain a Texas Department of Transportation grant for a master plan for the airport.
Newly installed Airport Director Haley Cuevas told the council the local match already is in the 2021-22 budget. She said the $333,330 study will provide "a template for growth" and help make the word, Regional, in the airport's name accurate.
"It's all based on what we want the airport to look like," Cuevas said, adding that TxDOT officials had encouraged her to steer their work, which could be completed by next summer under a timetable she described.
• Emerged from closed session to authorize Sullivan to engage an executive recruitment firm to find his own replacement as police chief. Sullivan had been the city's chief of police about 10 years when he was picked as the city's chief administrator last spring.
