A Mineral Wells man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured.
George Luis Soria Jr., 18, was arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail this week, with a bond set at $750,000.
Soria is also facing a charge of burglary of a habitation in connection with the shooting, police said.
MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said officers arrived at the 1500 block of SE 18th St. around 5:19 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers learned a female in her mid-30s had been shot multiple times by a known person who fled prior to their arrival, according to a release from the police department. The scene was secured and Mineral Wells EMS was called to assess the woman’s injuries. She was later flown to a nearby trauma hospital.
Police said the woman has been released from the hospital after sustaining non-fatal injuries.
"Due to the sensitive nature and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released," MWPD Lt. Darby Thomas said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
