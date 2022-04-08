Update: Mineral Wells ISD administrators said a bomb threat on the high school made Friday morning was the result of a hoax.
A threat was found written on a wall and, once received, the school implemented its emergency plan and relocated students and staff to a more secure location. All other campuses were placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.
"This incident demonstrates the importance of reporting this type of situation to someone as soon as possible," according to a press release sent out by the district. "MWISD appreciates the bravery shown by the student or students who quickly reported this incident to school and law enforcement officials, who in turn acted expeditiously to address the situation.
"Please know the safety and security of Mineral Wells ISD students is our top priority. Our administration, faculty and staff are committed to maintaining a safe school environment that is conducive to learning and teaching."
The lockdown at the high school was lifted around 4 p.m. and the district said an investigation by police is ongoing.
