Update: At 3:10 p.m., all non-high school campuses were cleared to return to normal, according to the school district.
Students and staff at Mineral Wells High School have been evacuated after a reported bomb threat Friday afternoon.
MWISD said a school resource officer was notified of the potential bomb threat around 12:35 p.m.
"Students and staff have been safely evacuated and a thorough search is being conducted by law enforcement at this time," according to the district. "We ask that parents/guardians refrain for coming to the high school campus. All MWISD campuses are currently on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
