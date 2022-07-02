Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the ban on fireworks use AND sale has been extended per the governor's office.
PALO PINTO — Commissioners in Palo Pinto County Friday banned both the sale and use of fireworks for most of the Independence Day weekend on Friday.
But County Judge Shane Long said Saturday he’d been notified by the state’s emergency management department the fireworks ban extension request was approved by the governor’s office.
The ban initially was set to expire before sunrise Independence Day, owing to the 60-hour limit on county authority.
The judge added that, after consulting with several courthouse officials, an expiration date on the overall disaster declaration, that included the fireworks ban, is unclear
Without an extension, the ban would have expired at 4:37 a.m. Monday, July 4. It is now in effect until further notice.
Parker County has banned fireworks in unincorporated areas through Sept. 6, which is tied to that county’s burn ban under a local disaster declaration approved this past week by the governor’s office.
Professional fireworks shows are still scheduled to occur in Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Hudson Oaks.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Friday showed Palo Pinto County at 633 on its scale of zero to 800. Parker County was at 687.
And the Texas Water Development Board’s Water Weekly report placed both counties in the severe drought category, except it placed most of eastern Parker County in the extreme drought category.
The water board’s scale runs from abnormally dry, to moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional drought.
The website says this is the 25th consecutive week in which three-quarters of the state’s 254 counties are in drought. It reports 81 percent of the state in drought conditions.
Area lakes appeared to be weathering the heat — with the exception of Lake Weatherford, which was nearly six feet below the dam on Friday. The lake is listed at 67 percent full.
Lake Palo Pinto, which provides water to Mineral Wells and seven wholesale water distributors serving both counties, was 80.3 percent full. The lake was 2.49 feet below the dam.
Possum Kingdom Lake was 94.1 percent full and 1.8 feet below its optimum level. And Lake Granbury was 92.5 percent full, 1.24 feet below the dam.
The National Weather Service on Friday was predicting a 10 percent chance of rain Saturday night, but none was otherwise expected through Thursday.
Temperatures return to the three-digit mark Tuesday and will continue there at least through Thursday, according to the weather service office in Fort Worth.
Winds were expected to be mild this weekend, picking up slightly Sunday night when 20 mph gusts are predicted through Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.