PALO PINTO COUNTY — Local and state resources responded Monday to a fire west of Possum Kingdom Lake, which has burned 10 structures so far.
The fire was originally reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1148 and Hawkins Road, and remained at 500 acres and 10% containment, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Tuesday morning. TAFS responded to a request for assistance by local crews, with aerial and ground firefighting teams attacking the flames.
Mineral Wells Fire Department reported heavy equipment and fire engines were engaged along with aviation resources making retardant and water drops onto the fire, which remained heavily active Monday evening through a "dense juniper component with rapid rate of spread" north and northwest of Possum Kingdom Lake.
Images captured several homes engulfed in flames, and MWFD said evacuations had been put in place for the area. Farm-to-Market 1148 east of Chapel Road was closed and evacuated Monday as the fire moved quickly north, with five homes and five outbuildings destroyed but no injuries reported thus far.
Night crews continued to construct dozer lines around the fire overnight Monday, while the Brazos River Authority Monday afternoon announced the public boat ramp at FM 2951 was closed until further notice.
State resources responded to 17 new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state Monday, including a fast-moving brush fire in Somervell County near Glen Rose. That fire was at 4,000 acres and 10% containment as of Tuesday morning.
A red flag warning is in effect for all of North and Central Texas until midnight tonight, with winds blowing south 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph. That, combined with a low humidity, increases the potential for wildfires to grow and spread quickly. Both Parker and Palo Pinto counties are under a burn ban and fireworks ban, and any activities that could start a fire should be avoided.
