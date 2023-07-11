WEATHERFORD — A wreck involving a vehicle near the split between Interstates 20 and 30 on the Parker/Tarrant County line has gone viral, showing the daring rescue by four men of the car's sole passenger.
In the video, two men, who can barely be seen amid thick black smoke, drag a woman out of the vehicle and onto the grass.
Two more men arrive, asking if anyone else is in the car.
"Take her back guys, it's on fire," one of the men says, while another asks for the location to be able to relay information to law enforcement.
Two men grab the woman by her arms, and two more by her feet, as they carry her several feet away from the burning car.
"Good job, guys!" says the man who filmed the incident.
Lanes of I-30 eastbound were closed for most of Monday as crews worked to repair the signage, which had fallen onto the roadway after the crash.
DFW Scanner reported the woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but expected to survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.