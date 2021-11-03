The Peaster Lady Greyhounds kept their 15-game winning streak alive, sweeping Nocona, 25-8, 25-17 and 25-7 at Bridgeport to earn the bi-district championship.
Peaster moves on to the area round, where the Lady Greyhounds will face Jim Ned on Thursday.
Jim Ned defeated Company Academy in four sets Tuesday.
The game will be played at Eastland High School at 6:30 p.m.
The Brock Lady Eagles are also bi-district champions, fending off Bowie in four sets, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 and 27-25.
Brock will face the Sonora Lady Broncos, who defeated San Angelo TLCA, in the area round, with time and location to be determined.
The Graford Lady Rabbits earned themselves a first-round bye after clinching the district championship, and face Three Way at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bluff Dale High School.
The Springtown Lady Porcupines swept Young Women's Leadership Academy in straight sets, 25-8, 25-14 and 25-7.
Railey Druxman totaled 11 kills, Skylar Holland to go along with nine aces, and Angela Pando and Druxman led in the digs column with nine and eight, respectively.
Springtown moves to 25-14 overall, and will face Stephenville Thursday at 6 p.m. at Aledo High School. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
After a first-round bye, the Strawn Lady Greyhounds will face Veribest at 2 p.m. Saturday. Veribest swept Zephyr in the bi-district round in three sets.
The district champion Weatherford Christian Lady Lions are still awaiting their next opponent. The Lady Lions will take on the winner of Trinity School of Texas and Kingdom Prep Academy, who are set to play Friday.
In other Tuesday night action:
The Weatherford Lady Roos fell in three hard-fought sets to Southlake Carroll in bi-district. 25-20, 29-27 and 25-21.
Weatherford finishes the season with an overall record of 22-20, and several personal records, including Kate Hansen (blocks in a season), Riess Griffith (kills in a season), and Keegan O'Connor (new school record in digs).
The Aledo Ladycats went toe to toe with Birdville Tuesday, falling just short in the fifth set: 15-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17 and 13-15.
The Ladycats finish the season with an overall 25-12 record and District 5-5A championship.
The Poolville Lady Monarchs saw an end to a terrific season, falling to Windthorst in four sets in the bi-district round. Poolville finishes with an overall record of 20-11.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs lost a hard-fought three sets to Henrietta in Tuesday's bi-district match, 17-25, 21-25, 21-25, finishing with an overall record of 28-14.
The Perrin-Whitt Lady Pirates battled Electra in four sets Tuesday night, falling 17-25, 26-24, 22-25 and 14-25.
