The Millsap Lady Bulldogs and Mineral Wells Lady Rams went the full distance in their first game of the season Tuesday night.
The Lady Rams took the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-20, before Millsap forced its way back in to even the series after 25-20 and 25-16 wins.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to overtake Mineral Wells in the tie-breaking game, 15-10.
Millsap faces Argyle on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mineral Wells’ next contest is at 4:30 p.m. in Dublin Friday.
Brock beats Holliday
The Brock Lady Eagles defeated Holliday in four games at home Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-22.
The Lady Eagles will take on Gunter on the road at 6 p.m. Friday.
Springtown falls to Graham
The Springtown Lady Pines fell to Graham Tuesday night in four games.
After losing the first set 23-15, Springtown bounced back for a 25-21 win in the second set. The final two games were close, with Graham winning by three and four points, respectively.
Springtown travels for Blum for a 4 p.m. contest Friday.
Peaster gets back-to-back wins
Peaster is off to a 2-0 start already this season.
The Lady Hounds played their first match of the season Tuesday morning, sweeping Lake Worth in three games: 25-11, 25-21 and 25-15.
The Lady Hounds also beat Argyle in four games Tuesday, 25-13, 25-18, 26-24 and 25-22.
Peaster takes on Canyon Lake at 6 p.m. Friday on the road.
Graford sweeps Lingleville
The Graford Jackrabbits swept Lingleville on home court Tuesday night, picking up wins of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-17.
Graford’s next match is at Munday at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
